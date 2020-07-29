Drugs, shotgun seized in southern division

Southern Division police seized a quantity of marijuana, cocaine and a shotgun from Moruga and Princes Town on Tuesday morning. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A police exercise in the southern division led to the arrest of one man and the seizure of a quantity of drugs and a shotgun.

Police said officers of the Southern Division Task Force led by Snr Supt Mohammed, Supt Nobee, ASPs Mohammed and Williams went to Company Circular Road, New Grant at around 3 am where they arrested a 38-year-old man for the possession of 102 grams of cocaine. The man was charged for the possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Hours later police received information that a gun was hidden in an abandoned lot in Marac Village, Moruga.

Police went to the area and found a shotgun and 2.27 kilograms of marijuana hidden in a forested area.

Also in Marac Village, police found and destroyed 1500 marijuana trees.