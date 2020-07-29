Deyalsingh quashes CMO 'resignation' rumours

Terrence Deyalsingh

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Wednesday quashed rumours that Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram had resigned.

Deyalsingh did so at the virtual health news conference, in Parasram's presence.

He reminded reporters, "When we moved the press conference from daily to three times per week, the CMO would have been excused from several of those press conferences in the past, as he was excused on Monday."

Deyalsingh said Parasram was excused from Monday's press conference because he had to attend to a family issue.

He observed there are some people who used Parasram's absence on that day "to put into the public domain all sorts of mischievous theories that he had resigned, he was at odds with the Government."

Deyalsingh said this "comes on the heels of somebody impersonating the CMO and calling the organisers of the (Caribbean) PL (Premier League) some weeks ago and claiming that Dr Parasram had altered the quarantine provisions."

He continued, "There is a lot of mischief afoot trying to implicate both the office of the CMO and the person, who is a public officer of the highest repute."

Deyalsingh condemned anyone who is attempting " to drag the office and the person that is the CMO into their conspiracy theories." He declared that all citizens should condemn such efforts in the strongest possible manner.