Comfort Inn & Suites to 'usher new era' in Tobago

A computerised image of the new Comfort Inn & Suites hotel to open in Scarborough, Tobago soon. -

Comfort Inn Suites is hoping to enhance the landscape of Lower Scarborough, Tobago when it finally opens. The globally-branded hotel will be full-service and promises to be a great addition to the downtown area. The hotel was expected to open in May 2020 but work was delayed due to the covid19 pandemic.

In a press release on Tuesday, CUSA, LLC, an Atlanta-based hotel management company, said it is working with local ownership and Choice Hotels to open the hotel in Tobago.

"Coming Soon, Choice Hotels' newest and most buzzworthy property will make quite the splash," the company said.

The company assured a high standard of service and said the hotel will contribute to Tobago.

Towers Hospitality Group Ltd, an affiliate of Towers Consortium Consultancy Ltd, is the brainchild behind Comfort Inn & Suites arrival in Tobago and its chairman Allan Richards is predicting a tremendous impact on local tourism.

Towers Consortium Consultancy Ltd is heavily involved in the fields of construction and property development in Tobago.

Richards said, “Towers is proud to be able to bring a globally-branded hotel to Tobago which will attract a discerning clientèle and usher in a new era in the local tourism industry. We also recognised the need for an experienced management company in CUSA, LLC and will rely on their expertise in promoting destinations and attracting visitors to the properties they manage.”

The 74-room hotel will feature a spa, restaurant, public lounge areas and other amenities.

President of CUSA, LCC Deborah Cannon said the company was delighted to be part of the historic entrance into Tobago.

She said, “We’re pleased to be part of such a wonderful project with the ability to offer a quality product not available elsewhere in the Tobago market...We have successfully managed hotels and resorts for over thirty years, and it is a pleasure to be a part of Tobago’s wonderful community and rich history.”