Charles: PNM covid19 response overrated

UNC candidate for Naparima Rodney Charles. -

United National Congress (UNC) candidate for Naparima Rodney Charles has called on the government to make public more covid19 testing statistics, as he claimed the current information is poor.

In a media release on Tuesday, Charles issued a challenge to Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh to put forward data related to covid19 testing or admit to a poor response by the PNM in handling the pandemic.

He said, “While TT boasts about its exemplary handling of the covid(19) epidemic, data shows a much different story, with most Caricom neighbours doing much more testing, recording no deaths, all confirmed cases recovered and most were able to repatriate their stranded citizens while not putting their populations at risk.”

Charles said other islands have been able to manage the pandemic more economically, all the while doing more tests, unlike TT.

He said, “Dominica, St Lucia, Anguilla, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, as of today, have reported no covid(19) deaths.

“TT conducted a paltry 4,679 tests per million of citizens while Grenada did 48,551, St Lucia 16,158, St Vincent & the Grenadines 15,528, St Kitts & Nevis 18,901 and Anguilla 25,311 did tests per million of citizens.”

Charles claimed there was nothing for the PNM to celebrate as many TT nationals have not been able to return to the country, whereas other Caricom islands have been able to achieve this.

“The scant testing being done in TT means we are in no position to make self-congratulatory statements about our covid(19) response especially when we look at our Caricom neighbours.

“It is clear that this PNM administration, as usual, is operating without a well-thought-out plan or policy to cope with this pandemic while safely easing the burden of citizens and the country as a whole.”