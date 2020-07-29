ANSA McAL worker tests positive for covid19

THE ANSA McAL Group, in a statement on Wednesday, confirmed that an employee has tested positive for the covid19 virus.

The company said the employee works at its ANSA McAL Centre in Chaguanas and is now receiving medical attention. It cited medical privacy rules for being constrained in releasing more information on the employee but said the patient has not worked at the facility since July 17.

The employee came into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus on July 19 and on the following Monday, began exhibiting symptoms. In keeping with the group's protocols, the patient did not go to work. This, ANSA McAL said, contained the level of risk to co-workers.

The employee subsequently visited a doctor and received a sick-leave certificate for a week. During that time, tests were done and the confirmation made.

"We can, however, assure everyone that our colleague is being treated and is doing well," said the release.

The group said the Ministry of Health has confirmed that based on adherence to group protocols, which were implemented since the end of March, with regard to this particular individual, there was no need for further investigation or contact tracing at the facility.

ANSA McAL said it will continue to consult with health officials and experts inside and outside the group as this situation evolves.