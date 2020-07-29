167 Venezuelans repatriated

A Lacourt company ship took Venezuelans back to their country on Tuesday - Grevic Alvarado

Some 167 Venezuelans who recently entered TT illegally were sent back to their country on Tuesday after completing a period of quarantine.

The men, women and children left the Chaguaramas heliport aboard a commercial ship from Lacourt for Tucupita in eastern Venezuela. Some of their relatives who are here in TT and were part of the government’s immigration registration initiative, told Newsday they were concerned about the manner in which the quarantine and repatriation was done.

"My brother with his two-year-old baby and my three-year-old daughter were on that boat,” one woman said.

“They arrived two weeks ago and they did not allow me to see them. I am legal with the work card. That should be an instrument for my daughter to stay with me, but they did not let me see her. It’s been more than two years since I have seen her.”

She said she did all the paperwork through the Venezuelan embassy in TT but did not receive any help.

"There were 28 children who were on that boat. The parents, who are legal here, had the possibility of going to the local authorities with the support of the embassy, ​​but they refused to process the papers. It really is a painful situation as parents and as human beings.”