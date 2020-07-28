Why we must all vote

THE EDITOR: In some ways, political history makes it easy to understand why many citizens, especially young people, are disinterested in the politics of our country. It seems as though we vote for change but end up with an exchange.

Despite this, I believe people should be active participants in the political process and ensure that their vote counts in the August 10 general election for a political choice that best encapsulates their vision for our tiny but significant nation.

Our electoral system is the first-past-the-post one. In this process, the party which gets a simple majority of the votes cast on polling day wins, regardless of if it represents the absolute majority.

For example, in an electorate of 100 people, if only five people vote on the day, the party with the majority of those five votes is the absolute winner. The fact that 95 people did not register a choice means nothing about who governs them over the next five years.

Not voting will not give us the change we need. Often when people come to me with concerns, I ask them, "Who is your MP? Who is your local government representative? Have you spoken to them?" The responses are disappointing. Most people do not know who represents them in the highest seats of power, nor do they know where their offices are. And, sadly, they do not care.

You may argue that the politician must reach out to people and serve them, but why would they in our current system? There are two unshakable voting blocks, a small number of swing voters, and a large section of "I-don’t-cares." There is no consequence for mediocrity in public office. Therefore, unless the voters begin to hold our politicians to account by being active participants in the process, we will effect no change. It is we the citizens who passively let the few dictate to us the direction of our nation.

Therefore, I urge all citizens to become active participants in the process. Not all the choices we have are perfect but evaluate who is before you, and cast your vote based on the philosophy you have for our country.

However, it does not end there. After the election, become an active participant in the process and hold your elected members to account. You are the boss, not them. Your taxes pay their salaries. They asked you to hire them, and you can fire them.

The day TT becomes a great nation is when no seat is safe. When Laventille can become yellow and Penal can become red, that will be a great day. Because from that day onwards, the politician will know that they cannot take your vote for granted.

VEDAVID MANICK

Sangre Grande