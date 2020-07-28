Speyside man on robbery, assault charges

Anton Kent -

Anton Kent, a 52-year-old labourer of Lucyvale Speyside, appeared at the Scarborough Magistrate Virtual Court on Monday to answer the charge of robbery with violence, assaulting occasioning actual bodily harm and being armed with a weapon.

The alleged crimes were perpetrated against his girlfriend on July 23. Kent was granted bail with surety in the sum of $75,000 or cash alternative of $10,000.

He was told not to communicate with the victim and to report to the Charlotteville Police Station every Saturday. Sgt Clarke Sterling laid the charges.