Sink those illegal boats

THE EDITOR: It is clear that the weakest point in this country’s defence against the importation of the covid19 virus is the continuing stream of illegal immigrants from Venezuela. While some of these are being apprehended by our coast guard, it is likely that a large number are still slipping through.

A report in the press indicated that when the coast guard does intercept a boatload of Venezuelan refugees, the boats are often just “escorted back to Venezuela,” no doubt to try the voyage again in a few days’ time.

I would like to suggest that under no circumstances should these boats be returned to Venezuela. The occupants should be returned to the nearest mainland port and the vessels confiscated and destroyed. Tow them out to sea and sink them.

That will soon put a stop to this serious problem. They will very soon run out of boats.

GARY N VOSS

Carenage