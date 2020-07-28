SEA date stays, says Education Ministry

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia -

The Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) date will not change despite an increase in covid19 cases, including at least one pupil who attended classes to prepare for the August 20 exam.

Two of the latest confirmed cases also have had close contact with pupils from the Maraval RC School and Tacarigua Presbyterian School. Both schools were closed on Monday.

In a statement sent out on Tuesday after a virtual meeting with stakeholders, the Ministry of Education stood firm in its decision that the August 20 exam date was "in the best interest of students." The ministry went on to say that all education stakeholders supported its decision after the meeting on Tuesday morning.

The ministry said it was "committed to providing an environment that is safe for learning and teaching" and that all schools continue to observe Ministry of Health protocols for covid19 mitigation.

"We will continue to monitor this ever-changing situation and, if needed, augment and adjust for the benefit of all within the school community."

Moving the date forward highlighted logistical challenges, including the limited time frame in which to request deferrals from the National Security Ministry for CXC testers, as well as mandatory quarantine.

On the continuation of classes, some stakeholders raised concerns for students' health and safety, while others advocated for schools to remain open to mitigate any further psychological impact on students. The ministry will continue to monitor the situation this week and will decide on the closure of schools next week.

The virtual meeting included representatives from the TT Unified Teachers' Association; the National Primary Schools Principals Association; the National Parent Teacher Association; and the Association of Denominational Boards.