Potential tropical cyclone forecast to move north of TT

A low-pressure system in the Atlantic, which the Met Office has been closely monitoring, has been upgraded to a potential tropical cyclone.

“A potential tropical cyclone means the system is not yet a tropical cyclone but threatens to bring tropical cyclone conditions to land areas within 48 hours,” said Met Office statement on Tuesday.

At 11 am, the system was located approximately 940 kilometres east-southeast of the Leeward Islands and moving towards the west near 37 kilometres per hour.

Current analyses suggest that on its projected track, the centre of the system is forecast to move north of TT, through the Leewards on Wednesday. The statement said that as of Tuesday, the system poses no direct threat of TT, Grenada and its dependencies.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the Met office issued a yellow level adverse weather alert for TT due to thunderstorm activity along the leading edge of the system. For more information and updates, visit www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt.