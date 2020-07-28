Political cops under investigation

A SENIOR police officer is being investigated for campaigning for the ruling PNM during the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections, and there are reports that another high-ranking officer openly told colleagues he was considering offering himself as a candidate for that party.

A senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the officer under probe is also being monitored during the general election campaign as investigators from the Professional Standards Bureau continue the probe. A search of his Facebook page showed several pro-PNM messages and photos of the Prime Minister.

And yet another senior officer is being monitored by the Bureau for reportedly having a close association with senior members of the Opposition UNC and for allegedly using his office to target political opponents of that party.

The development comes amid troubling concerns that high-profile investigations such as corruption and fraud cases against politicians are being influenced by politics, and confidential information is being leaked to the media which could derail these matters.

Commenting on the impartiality and independence of the Police Service, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said, “Politics and policing don't mix.” In a phone interview with Newsday, Griffith said while officers are not debarred from voting or supporting a political party, their views cannot be expressed publicly.

“Because any police officer who may show blatant bias towards any political party, it can cause the public to perceive that the police can be politically influenced. And more importantly a police officer has tremendous power – they can actually take away the freedom of people.”

He said if it is perceived that a police officer can be politically influenced, it may open the door to claims that a criminal case should be thrown out on the basis of political affiliation. Making reference to the matter involving calypsonian and police officer Duanne O’Connor, the commissioner said that officer was suspended after being quoted in a newspaper report which suggested he supports the values of the PNM.

He also warned that police must ensure that the evidence of any matter is not distributed to political agents. Contacted for comment, public relations officer of the PNM Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing said the party had “no knowledge about the alleged situation” in Tobago.

She also said no senior officer had been screened for the Point Fortin seat. “A retiree, who left several years ago, was nominated by a party group,” she said in a WhatsApp exchange. Lezama-Lee Sing advised the newspaper to speak to the police officers directly for comment.

UNC deputy political leader Dr Roodal Moonilal, who has been assigned as one of two shadow ministers of national security, in a WhatsApp text said: “I have condemned for many years the notion of political police. In 2016, I had to warn police officers not to bow to the dictates of politicians and undermine the independence of the TTPS and their professional conduct.

“Police officers are free to vote for the party of their choice, but when they put on that uniform they shed political views and objectives. They ought not to be used as political pawns by those in power. And recent newspaper stories suggest that police officers must remain at a distance from politicians who are in a witch hunt.”

Moonilal is at the centre of a criminal investigation linked to bid-rigging and corruption arising out of $549 million in contracts awarded by the Estate Management and Business Development Company. Police were moving to execute a warrant at his home before nomination day, July 17, but were advised by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions that there was insufficient information to do so.