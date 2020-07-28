Police offices closed cop tests positive for covid19

Workers at the Police Administration Building on Sackville Street in Port of Spain leave the building on Tuesday. - SHANE SUPERVILLE

Staff at the criminal records office at the Police Administration Building on Sackville Street, Port of Spain and Riverside Plaza, where the Homicide and Anti-Corruption bureaus are based, were sent home on Tuesday.

This came after a police officer tested positive for covid19.

Two floors at the Police Administration Building were shut down for sanitisation.

The offices of Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and his three deputies are also located there.

Up to 9 am, staff were not allowed to enter the building. Police outside said it was under lockdown but did not give any more details as to why. One worker said staff were told to return to work on Wednesday.

Newsday was told an officer complained of feeling unwell last Thursday and was told to return home. She was subsequently tested and confirmed to be covid19 positive.

She had recently visited both Riverside Plaza and the criminal records office.

Newsday was informed that a family member of the officer also tested positive.

Griffith could not be reached for comment.

These incidents come on the heels of increased sporadic spread of the virus among people with no recent travel history.

Two schools which were reopened early to facilitate a month of preparatory classes for SEA students have been shut down after one child tested positive and another was exposed to a positive patient.

Leader of the Progressive Empowerment Party Phillip Alexander has called for the August 10 general election to be postponed because of the spread.

WITH REPORTING BY SHANE SUPERVILLE