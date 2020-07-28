One more tests positive for covid19, now 154 cases

-

One more person has tested positive for covid19 since the Ministry of Health’s 10 am update on Tuesday, bringing the total up to 154.

The ministry’s 6 pm update said the additional case is a primary contact of a recent covid19 positive patient.

An additional 109 samples have been submitted for testing since the Tuesday morning update, bringing the total to 6,910.

The number of discharged patients is 128 and the number of deaths remains at eight.