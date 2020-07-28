Nafeesa Mohammed quits PNM

Nafeesa Mohammed. -

FORMER deputy leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Nafeesa Mohammed in a strongly-worded statement on Tuesday, resigned from the party as she accused the Government of arrogance and of ignoring her concerns about her community. She said she was resigning with a sense of deep regret but also a great sense of relief.

"Events over the past few years have burdened me and, as much as I tried to have resolution and clarity to certain matters, I was met with arrogance and downright disrespect from the political directorate.

“This country does not deserve a bullying Prime Minister, an arrogant Attorney General and an incompetent Minister of National Security.”

Promising details in a later statement, Mohammed said she has had enough. She said it is time for her to continue to stand up for justice, fairness, equity and equality in TT.

“I wish to state publicly that since 2018, I have felt as though I was forced into exile as a form of punishment for being outspoken about injustices I witnessed first-hand in my community and country and, after two years with no one in leadership positions seeing it fit to investigate, far less repair the damage done to persons, families and communities, I have reached a crossroad where I have decided to resign from the People's National Movement.

“I no longer feel that I belong to this once great movement that my uncle, my parents and so many of my blood relatives had helped to build even before 1956.

“I pray that all citizens will be able to go out in their numbers on August 10th 2020 and exercise their franchise freely and free from fear so that we can all come together with all hands on deck to rebuild, restore and reconstruct our broken nation. Let us unite for a better Trinidad and Tobago.”