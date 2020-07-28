‘Justice on a golden platter’

SORROW: Relatives of Gary Layne, the man found hanging in a holding cell at the Arouca police station, say their final farewell at his funeral on Monday in Arima. - Ayanna Kinsale

RELATIVES of Gary Layne, who was found dead in a holding cell at the Arouca police station, promised to get justice for him “on a golden platter.” Layne’s funeral was held Monday at the K.Allen and Son’s Funeral Chapel in Arima and he was buried at the D’Abadie Public Cemetery.

His sister Nakita Layne vowed the family will not stop until they find out what happened at that police station that led to his death. The family refused to believe he died by suicide on July 13, after he was arrested for questioning.

Reading his eulogy, she said, “I know my brother didn’t die in vain. His aura and spirit is too extraordinary. His death was a revelation; a revelation of how corrupt and the extreme measures that certain people in the protective service will go to cover themselves.”

She described her brother as a protector and pledged to use his death as reason to expose corruption within the police service. “When I say justice for Gary, it means it doesn’t stop here. Gary is not as peace because he was not ready to go. Not happy, because he was not ready to go. I’m not giving up on my brother, he will get justice on a golden platter.

“Receiving his death certificate and holding it before my eyes...felt like the whole world had stopped turning,” she said. Layne was described as someone who never held a grudge and lived life to the fullest. He celebrated his 31st birthday on July 12.

A police report said Layne was arrested on July 11 and placed in Holding Bay One at the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II, Arouca Police Station. He was waiting to be interviewed by investigators about a conspiracy to murder and gang-related offences.

When police checked on Layne on Monday 13, he was found hanging and pronounced dead at 4.09 pm at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope. Police said he committed suicide.