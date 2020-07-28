It's all over

BRYAN DAVIS

WEST INDIES (WI) flattered to deceive on their 2020 tour of England. After a fine start, the Caribbean cricketers stumbled and collapsed at the feet of their worthy opponents.

On an historic tour in the middle of a pandemic that has the world shaking and trembling, the brave West Indians accepted the invitation of their English counterparts to take up the challenge.

Originally, WI were due to visit in May and June to play three Tests, and with its cancellation other arrangements were made. Hence, this unique cricket tour of England was planned with health protection in place plus no spectators. Living and working together in these conditions must have been demanding, especially for free-spirited West Indians accustomed to socialising and to the outdoors. Nonetheless, they stuck to their lockdown, as tough and challenging as it were, until the time of engagement was reached.

The English were undergoing the same restrictions, consequently, there were cricketers of both teams, tired of the social limits of four weeks, wearied with the practice sessions of three weeks' duration, that were longing for the freedom to express their ability against a valid opponent, ready to do battle on the field against their adversary.

And so, the battle lines were drawn. Joe Root, the regular successful England captain was out of the first Test and Ben Stokes deputised. He won the toss and decided to bat first. Jason Holder and his men used the dismal conditions and moist wicket which continued from day one into day two, to bowl their opponents for 204 and took charge of the game. It was by no means an easy win, having scored the 200 runs to win in the second innings but losing six wickets to get there. The wicket assisted the bowlers throughout.

One felt that the Englishmen would be coming back strongly in the second Test as WI did not prove any real superiority in the first. The WI captain assisted them by winning the toss on a better pitch and sending them in to bat and lost. He did the same in the third Test after winning the toss, once more wasting the advantage gained and was blown away! The pitches at Old Trafford were much better batting wickets and the Caribbean team was outplayed.

Overall, England was the better side. The inconsistency of West Indian performances was the main cause of their downfall. Shannon Gabriel bowled penetrative enough in the opening Test to collect nine wickets in a Man-of-the-Match achievement. He bowled with pace that had the opposing batsmen hopping at times. Yet, one knew that he was coming off an ankle injury that had him placed in the reserves when selected, having to prove his fitness before being considered for inclusion in the official squad.

The itinerary and closeness of the Test matches, determined by the hindrances encountered through the setting of the schedule, was tough for fast bowlers and while England rotated their seamers, WI kept theirs going; except for the final Test, replacing Alzarri Joseph with Rahkeem Cornwall, a poor exchange.

Kemar Roach bowled off-target in the first two Tests with batsmen not having to play at deliveries wide of the stumps. Roston Chase bowled surprisingly well in the series and batted quite capably. Jermaine Blackwood revealed his ability to bat, however, his concentration and reading of the game are deficient. Shai Hope, Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell’s talents were cruelly exposed by top-class seam bowling, never resembling Test batsmen.

Shane Dowrich’s wicketkeeping was a nightmare with balls spilling from his grip, eventually one slipped through his glove in the third Test and unfortunately struck him in the mouth. He was removed for a pair of ducks in the second Test but had a good hand in the first and third.

WI have no self-confidence in their ability, if things are not going their way the shoulders droop and energy deserts them. It props up every so often, their absence of mettle. It was plain to see after they won the first Test how their moods shifted regularly in the second. It reveals a team with no self-belief!

I know not the outcome of the third Test. It’s 10/2. 389 more to win! One day to go!

Let’s hope that lessons can be learnt from this trip and be thankful to the English authorities for doing the work to get it going and to all the brave cricketers who chose to go on the tour!