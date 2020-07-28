Five new covid19 cases confirmed

TT has five new cases of covid19, bringing the total number to 153.

Three of the latest cases are imported, one is a primary contact of a recently positive covid19 case and the fifth case is pending epidemiological investigations.

The health ministry said the three imported cases were from nationals recently returned from Antigua, Guyana and Vietnam.

Sixteen people are now housed at the Caura Hospital, and one person in the high-dependency unit at the Couva Hospital.

The number of samples submitted for testing is now 6,801, with 5,241 unique tests and 1,560 repeat tests.

The number of deaths remains at eight.