Expert All Stars win twice in CSL

Kjorn Ottley bats during the Central Super League T10 tournament. PHOTO COURTESY CENTRAL SUPER LEAGUE - CENTRAL SUPER LEAGUE

EXPERT All Stars won back-to-back matches in the Central Super League (CSL) T10 tournament at the Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville, on Sunday.

In the opening match, Expert All Stars destroyed United Combine by ten wickets. United Combine posted 64/7 batting first with Kapil Harry cracking 21 off 18 balls with two sixes and one four. Geno Balram also boosted the total with a knock of 18. Zard Clarke and Javed Ramdhanie ended with identical figures of 2/5 in two overs.

Expert All Stars raced to the target behind Kjorn Ottley and Tion Webster. Ottley made 25 not out off 14 deliveries with three fours and a six and Webster belted 22 not out off 11 balls with one four and two sixes. United Combine gave away 18 extras as Expert eased to 65 without loss in 4.1 overs.

It was a closer contest between Covid Strikers and Expert All Stars in match two. Daniel Williams scored 26 not out off 26 balls with three fours and Jarlarnie Seales contributed 16 to propel Strikers to 76/5 in ten overs. Clarke continued his form with the ball taking 2/11 in two overs.

Trinbago Knight Riders player Akeal Hosein led the chase with an unbeaten 29 off 16 deliveries which included three sixes. Ottley pitched in with 24 off 17 with three fours and a six. Navin Bidaisee was the top bowler for Strikers with 2/17 in 1.3 overs.

In the final match of the day, Central All Stars got past United Combine by seven wickets.

Last night, El Socorro Youth Movement played Preysal and Combine All Stars faced Expert All Stars. The tournament continues on Tuesday.

Summarised Scores –

UNITED COMBINE 64/7 (10 overs) - Kapil Harry 21, Geno Balram 18; Zard Clarke 2/5, Javed Ramdhanie 2/5 vs EXPERT ALL STARS 65/0 (4.1 overs) - Kjorn Ottley 25 not out, Tion Webster 22 not out. Expert All Stars won by ten wickets.

COVID STRIKERS 76/5 (10 overs) - Daniel Williams 26 not out, Jarlarnie Seales 16; Zard Clarke 2/11 vs EXPERT ALL STARS 77/5 (9.3 overs) - Akeal Hosein 29 not out, Kjorn Ottley 24; Navin Bidaisee 2/17. Expert All Stars won by five wickets.

UNITED COMBINE 76/7 (10 overs) - Mark Baldeosingh 25, Anil Ramsawal 16; Teshawn Castro 2/12, Ricky Jaipaul 2/10 vs CENTRAL ALL STARS 77/3 (9.2 overs) - Kamil Pooran 23 not out, Jyd Goolie 22, Chris Pattia 16. Central All Stars won by seven wickets.

TUESDAY’S FIXTURES

Covid Strikers vs United Combine, 6 pm

Central All Stars vs Expert All Stars, 8 pm