England claim Wisden Trophy with massive 269-run win

England's captain Joe Root poses with the Wisden Trophy after their win on the fifth day of the third Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Tuesday. (AP PHOTO) -

ENGLAND won the Wisden Trophy with a comprehensive 269-run win over West Indies in the third and final Test match at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Tuesday.

Starting the fifth day on 10 for two chasing an improbable 399 for victory, West Indies were bowled out for a paltry 129. The victory meant England won the series 2-1 after losing the first Test by four wickets.

It was also a special day for Stuart Broad as he picked up his 500th Test wicket when he got the wicket of Kraigg Brathwaite for 19 to leave West Indies on 45/3. Wickets continued to fall as fast bowler Chris Woakes ended with 5/50 to dismantle the Windies batting.

Shai Hope, who had a miserable series, top scored with 31. Broad, who was named as both Man of the Match and Man of the Series, ended with 4/36.

West Indies only needed to draw the series to keep the Wisden Trophy as the regional team won the three-match series 2-1 in the Caribbean in 2019.

It has been 32 years since West Indies won a Test series in England.

This is the last time that the teams will be battling for the Wisden Trophy. In their next Test series, both England and West Indies will be competing for the Richards/Botham Trophy, named after close friends and former Test captains Sir Vivian Richards and Sir Ian Botham.

SUMMARISED SCORES

ENGLAND 369 (Ollie Pope 91, Jos Buttler 67; Kemar Roach 4/72, Shannon Gabriel 2/77, Roston Chase 2/36) and 226/2 dec (Rory Burns 90, Joe Root 68 not out, Dominic Sibley 56) vs WEST INDIES 197 (Jason Holder 46, Shane Dowrich 37; Stuart Broad 6/31, James Anderson 2/28) and 129 (Shai Hope 31; Chris Woakes 5/50, S Broad 4/36) England won by 269 runs