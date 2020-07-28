Divers remain unbeaten in Bago T10

BUCCOO Reef Divers remained perfect in the Chief Secretary’s Bago T10 Cricket Blast at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex in Roxborough, on Sunday.

Divers defeated Fort King George Gunners by 51 runs to win their third consecutive match to start the competition. Prior to Sunday, Divers defeated Little Tobago Islanders by 16 runs on Saturday and, on Friday’s opening day, got past Rainforest Rangers by 12 runs.

On Sunday, Divers punished the Gunners batting first scoring a massive 132 for seven in ten overs. Ako George cracked 47, Clinton Brooks made 28 and Anthony Providence chipped in with 21. Kieshawn Dillon and Shaquille Duncan grabbed 2/11 and 2/21 respectively. In reply, Gunners could only manage 81/6 in their ten overs with Selvin Duncan hitting 22. Jahron Alfred made scoring difficult with 3/4 and Providence showed his ability with the ball in grabbing 2/14 to help Divers to a 51-run win. Last night, Rangers played Divers and Gunners challenged Islanders. The preliminary phase ends on Wednesday. The first placed team at the end of the prelims advances straight to the final at 7 pm, on Friday. The second and third placed teams will play in the eliminator at 6 pm, on Thursday. The fourth placed team will be eliminated.

Summarised Scores –

SUNDAY

LITTLE TOBAGO ISLANDERS 75/3 (10 overs) - Leron Lezama 30; Shaffique Sheppard 2/14 vs RAINFOREST RANGERS 76/1 (7 overs) - Navin Stewart 59 not out; Adrian Alexander 1/16. Rangers won by nine wickets.

BUCCOO REEF DIVERS 132/7 (10 overs) - Ako George 47, Clinton Brooks 28, Anthony Providence 21; Kieshawn Dillon 2/11, Shaquille Duncan 2/21 vs FORT KING GEORGE GUNNERS 81/6 (10 overs) - Selvin Duncan 22; Jahron Alfred 3/4, Anthony Providence 2/14. Divers won by 51 runs.

SATURDAY

FORT KING GEORGE GUNNERS 94/7 (10 overs) - Shaquille Duncan 41 not out, Selvin Duncan 27; Ancil Nedd 2/16 vs RAINFOREST RANGERS 95/1 (9.3 overs) - Navin Stewart 55 not out, Antonio Providence 1/15. Rangers won by nine wickets.

BUCCOO REEF DIVERS 101/3 (10 overs) - Ako George 58; Adrian Alexander 1/15 vs LITTLE TOBAGO ISLANDERS 85/7 (10 overs) - Renaldo Lezama 34; Kwani Thomas 2/8, Leon Davidson 2/15. Divers won by 16 runs.

TUESDAY’S FIXTURES –

Little Tobago Islanders vs Buccoo Reef Divers, 5 pm

Fort King George Gunners vs Rainforest Rangers, 7 pm