Bystander killed by police stray bullet

INNOCENT BYSTANDER: MI4 security officer Frankie James was killed by accident. -

AN innocent bystander has died after Sunday's police shooting incident in Crown Point. MI4 Security officer Frankie James, who was accidentally shot by an off-duty cop, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. James was hit after a policeman shot and killed Keron Sealey, who was attacking another man with a cutlass around 10pm.

Up to Monday evening, James, who lived in Canaan, was on the surgical ward of the Scarborough General Hospital and relatives and friends were appealing to the public to donate blood.

According to police, Sealey, 32, of Teak Avenue, Milford Court had an altercation with Kenelle Alleyne, of Hope village, on the popular liming strip in Crown Point. He began chopping Alleyne with a cutlass. The two had reportedly had a fight earlier that night. Police said an off-duty officer, who was standing a short distance away, saw Sealey chopping Alleyne. He walked up to Sealy and warned him, but Sealy persisted in chopping Alleyne, who tried to run away. Police said the officer, who is assigned to the Tobago Divisional Task Force, took out his gun and fired.

Sealy, Alleyne and James were taken to the Scarborough General Hospital, where Sealey was pronounced dead on arrival.

As well as being chopped, Alleyne suffered a fractured leg.