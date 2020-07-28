Adverse weather alert for TT discontinued

The yellow-level adverse weather alert issued by the Met Office early on Tuesday has been discontinued and the level downgraded to green.

The Met Office said at 3.30 on Tuesday most of the significant bad weather is now north of TT.

“Conditions will continue to improve to give a mostly settled night. Heavy showers and thunderstorm activity are likely to occur tomorrow,” it said.

An statement issued on Tuesday morning said the low-pressure system which was being monitored over the past few days was upgraded to a potential tropical cyclone and was forecast to move north of TT, through the Leewards, on Wednesday.

It said the system poses no direct threat to TT, Grenada or its dependencies.

For more information and updates, visit www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt.