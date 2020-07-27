Wisden Trophy to be decided on final day of series

Groundsmen pull on the covers as rain delayed start of the play on the fourth day of the third Test match between England and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Monday. (AP PHOTO) -

THE Wisden Trophy will be decided on the final day of the series, after rain spoiled day four of the third and final Test match between West Indies and England at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Monday.

Play on the final day bowls off at 6 am, TT time, weather permitting. There is also rain in the forecast on Tuesday.

The series is squared 1-1 going into the final day. A draw for West Indies is enough for the regional team to retain the Wisden Trophy after winning the three-match Test series 2-1 in the Caribbean in 2019. West Indies have not won a Test series in England since 1988.

West Indies, chasing a challenging 399 for victory, are currently 10 for two with Kraigg Brathwaite (two) and Shai Hope (four) at the crease.

Fast bowler Stuart Broad, who has 499 wickets in Test cricket, dismissed both John Campbell (duck) and nightwatchman Kemar Roach (four).

SUMMARISED SCORES

ENGLAND 369 (Ollie Pope 91, Jos Buttler 67; Kemar Roach 4/72, Shannon Gabriel 2/77, Roston Chase 2/36) and 226/2 dec (Rory Burns 90, Joe Root 68 not out, Dominic Sibley 56) vs WEST INDIES 197 (Jason Holder 46, Shane Dowrich 37; Stuart Broad 6/31, James Anderson 2/28) and 10/2 (Target 399) (S Broad 2/8)