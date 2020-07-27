Tunapuna regional corporation closed for sanitisation

THE TUNAPUNA Regional Corporation's offices were closed for cleaning on Monday, officials say,.

Newsday was told staff were called on Monday morning and told not to come in because the building was being sprayed.

Chairman of the corporation Kwasi Robinson told Newsday the corporation had moved up a scheduled sanitation session because of an “incident with one of the workers.”

The main building is on Centenary Street, Tunapuna.

Robinson said the corporation has been scheduling routine sanitation sessions since the first cases of covid19 were reported.