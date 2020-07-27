Treasure pleasure

THE EDITOR: It was a great pleasure to be guided on a tour of President’s House, along with 24 other citizens, on the morning of July 16. At this national treasure the atmosphere was full of love, respect by all, even the security personnel. Covid19 rules were in force and the lustrous beauty, surrounded by a colourful landscape including a water fountain, was ablaze with sunshine.

It was with a great sense of national pride we witnessed the historical furniture, a chandelier glowing as we walked up the stairs, the bamboo room, a 100-year-old bed, a cottage, etc.

Light refreshments were served and with glasses of wine in hand, the climax of the occasion was the pomp and ceremonial entrance of President Paula-Mae Weekes (lady in red). After her brief welcoming speech, a toast was made to President’s House.

I am satisfied that the $89 million spent on the restoration of President’s House was well budgeted, with the President focusing on the youth of today and of tomorrow. God's richest blessing!

GREGORY JOSEPH NEPTUNE

