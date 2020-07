TKR play Amazon Warriors in CPL opener

Trinbago Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine at a 2019 CPL match at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. -

THREE-TIME champions Trinbago Knight Riders will play the opening match of the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League against Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, at 10 am, on August 18.

Doubleheaders will be contested on match days at 10 am and 5.30 pm. Two venues have been selected with 23 matches at Brian Lara Cricket Academy and ten fixtures at Queen's Park Oval in St Clair.

The Tarouba venue will host matches from August 18 to 24, before teams battle at the Oval from August 25 to 30. The tournament returns to the Brian Lara Academy for the end of the preliminary phase and semi-finals and final, from September 1 to 10. This is the first time the entire tournament will be played in one country. Trinidad was chosen because of Government's ability to control the spread of covid19 and also because the Queen's Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy are two venues of international standard.

FIXTURES

Brian Lara Cricket Academy

August 18

Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors, 10 am

Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, 5.30 pm

August 19

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks, 10 am

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, 5.30 pm

August 20

St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents, 10 am

Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs, 5.30 pm

August 22

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks, 10 am

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs, 5.30 pm

August 23

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents, 10 am

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks, 5.30 pm

Queen’s Park Oval

August 25

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados Tridents, 10 am

Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors, 5.30 pm

August 26

St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders, 10 am

Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs, 5.30 pm

August 27

St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, 10 am

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders, 5.30 pm

August 29

Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders, 10 am

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs, 5.30 pm

August 30

Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks, 10 am

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors, 5.30 pm

Brian Lara Cricket Academy

September 1

Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders, 10 am

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents, 5.30 pm

September 2

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, 10 am

St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors, 5.30 pm

September 3

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, 10 am

Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors, 5.30 pm

September 5

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks, 10 am

Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents, 5.30 pm

September 6

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders, 10 am

St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs, 5.30 pm

September 8

Semi final 1 (1st v 4th), Time to be announced

Semi final 2 (2nd vs 3rd), Time to be announced

September 10

Final (Time to be announced)