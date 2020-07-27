Thompson River bridge project almost complete

Work ongoing on the Thompson river bridge project which is expected to be completed at the end of the month. PHOTO COURTESY DIQE -

THE Division of Quarries, Infrastructure and Environment (DIQE) has declared the Thompson River bridge project almost complete. In a recent press release, DIQE said, "Covid19 may have thrown some curve balls at construction projects... but Thompson River bridge project has gained back its running legs and is eyeing the finish line of July month end. The project was initially scheduled for delivery in May 2020."

The project is a collaboration between Nidco, Trintoplan Consultants Ltd, General Earth Movers and DIQE. The DIQE said the project presented a platform for technical workers of the division to learn of new technologies, processed and project management best practices.

The final stage of the project involves road preparation activity and other auxiliary road works. The project's objectives were to complete a dual lane bridge to ease traffic congestion and the widening of the river to mitigate flooding.