Tacarigua Presbyterian to be closed after possible covid19 exposure

TACARIGUA Presbyterian Primary School is being closed after possible covid19 exposure – the second primary school in as many weeks.

This was reported on Monday at the Ministry of Health’s covid19 media briefing.

Health Ministry principal medical officer, epidemiology, Dr Naresh Nandram confirmed the most recent case is a 43-year-old man who went to the Arima district health facility.

"We became aware of the case last night and we have been working through the night to do the necessary."

He reported there are eight people in the patient's household: three men, two women and two children.

Of the two children, one is a Secondary Entrance Assessment student of Tacarigua Presbyterian Primary. On Sunday night the principal was contacted and told the school should be closed.

Nandram did not say how long the school would be closed.

"And we are in the process of contact tracing the students and their families," he added,

He said one of the peculiarities of the case was that the patient had had symptoms for six days but, contrary to repeated public health advice, did not stay home.

"This individual went to work, and we are in the process of testing everyone at work he has been in contact with.

"In addition to that, he was a delivery driver, and there are several other companies that we contacted and we will be continuing to liaise with in regard to testing persons that may have been exposed, and sanitisation as need be."

Last week Maraval RC Primary School had to be closed and sanitised after a covid19-positive student went to school thwre.