Son of murdered Diego man slept through attack

Abisaja John, 45, was shot dead at his First Trace, Bagatelle, Diego Martin, home on Friday night. Relatives said his 5-year-old son slept through the attack. PHOTO COURTESY RELATIVES - PHOTO COURTESY RELATIVES

Relatives of Abisaja John said while they are grieving his murder, they are grateful his five-year-old son survived the attack, as he slept through his father's murder.

John's five-year-old son was at his father's home at First Trace, Bagatelle, Diego Martin late on Friday night when the killing happened.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on Monday, John's brother Nigel Daly said he did not know why anyone would want to murder his brother, as he was a friendly, agreeable person.

He said his death was deeply painful for the family, who was now charged with taking care of John’s son.

"He (John) never complained about anyone in the area threatening him or trying to push him.

"His son found his body, because they lived together. The little boy usually wakes up earlier than his father, so he took his bicycle and played for a short while, but he went back inside and tried to wake up his father, who he realised wasn't waking up.

"He came back outside and saw a neighbour who happened to be going to the market, and he told her that his father wasn't waking up. He held her hand and took her inside and showed her his father.

"She was the one who called the police and got into contact with all of us."

Daly said John's son has been sleeping for most of the day as a means of coping with his father's death.

"He's usually very active and playing with the neighbour's children, but he has been sleeping during the day these past few days."

Daly said his brother worked with contractors on a roofing project as the covid19 pandemic caused the closure of the restaurant where he worked.

In an unrelated incident, a Jamaican, Yeahkerk Walker, was shot dead in a taxi at the Plaza Compound, St Mary’s Junction, Freeport on Friday night.

Walker, 28, worked as a security guard. He has been in TT for the past four years.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, Walker's friends said they did not know why anyone would want him killed, as he kept to himself.

"We know his job was a dangerous one, but we never really saw the need to warn him about it. He's not the kind of person to meddle in anyon'e business or even confront them over something as a security guard."

Walker has three children in Jamaica. One friend said they did not know how to comfort his family or even explain what happened to him.

"It's very sad. We're hurt and disappointed in human beings that something like this could happen.

"How can we in Trinidad explain what happened to his family who is back in Jamaica? We need to be able to explain this and give them some closure. This isn't fair to them at all."

Asked if Walker would be buried in TT or sent back to Jamaica, the friends said it was uncertain what arrangements would be made, as they did not have the money to return his body.