‘Politicitis’ alert!

GUEST COLUMN

TERRENCE HONORE

I HAVE COME to accept that there is a real malady in the midst of us, not the pandemic but the politics, more accurately “politicitis.” I hope that my medical friends would indulge me. What has been a pastime or seasonal event, every five years, has morphed into a widespread problem in our society.

The hard-won voting suffrage has become a suffering for many in the nation. No community escapes. And as with any epidemiological problem, it spreads among people who are conditioned to believe they are immune to infection. But some people are clearly predisposed to particular strains of the “politicitis” problem, especially during election time.

I have observed extreme symptoms of radicalism, racialism and outright bias, leading to crass, irresponsible utterances and irrational behaviour. Social media is “plagued” with the various symptoms of the condition, as people seem rabidly committed to humiliating themselves and debilitating the nation.

Many years ago, HIV/Aids was a scourge and threatened the very life of the community; but the “politicitis” problem has been evident for years. It’s whispered in hushed breath from one person to another. Conversing connoisseurs share it deliberately over a drink or two. And some parents take pains to pass on the precious family prejudices and traditions, which have now given rise to full-blown vitriolic comments on social media platforms.

Today, young people give vent to their frustrations having “contracted” the disease from a parent, co-worker or “riding partner.” Good history tracing will confirm.

So we all suffer as the spin doctors work behind the scenes in an orchestrated effort to colour our political landscape in their favourite hue. Few attempts are made to sanitise the nation from this contagion. There are no weekly briefings, but spasmodic and often irrational statements that defy reason.

Election time is when “affected” people walk around with glazed-looking eyes, waving flags, frantically, dancing and prancing with the symptomatic antics of an extreme case of “politicitis.” The fever-pitched frenzy of electioneering and campaigning give rise to outbursts of illogicality and self-destructive utterances. Some of the very symptoms that the good doctor, Eric Williams, our first prime minister, tried to prevent.

The divisive diatribe akin to “politicitis” has been symptomatic of a nation that refuses to take preventive measures, to consider remedial efforts or to try to contain some of the saliva-laden picong on the political platforms. It’s wetting after wetting for all political opponents.

The mortality rate and morbidity statistics are high among leaders, but the real intensity remains hidden among the masses. Many men and women have died slow political deaths, having been exposed to the malady as people gather in close proximity in parties and class fraternities.

So this condition has its own morality, as one well-known politician once said. Even more, ethnic alliances and social connections cause infections that could be traced in our history from colonial times to now. Many good men turn bad when exposed to this dreaded “disease.”

My grave concern is that this thing will be the death of us. Within recent years I have seen strains of the condition manifested even among some religious groups. The rabid ideologists and the fanatical party protagonists have presented themselves brazenly, as acute cases; some of them seem beyond redemption.

And so we are in a real pika patch, coronavirus in the air, but the social health and history of our nation are plagued by “politicitis.” Many men have washed their hands from participating in the voting exercise in an attempt to avoid the obvious. But as soon as some people open their mouths to speak, you get evidence of the presence of the condition. Others have refused to even discuss the topic openly for fear of being contaminated.

We are dealing with a condition that we can’t seem to avoid. It’s corrupting us by every creed and race. We have failed as a nation to diagnose this problem. A lot of us are living in deep denial. This “politicitis” thing is tearing us apart. It’s time to give ourselves a good check-up before it takes us down as a nation.

The prognosis is not good for the democracy of a fledging nation like ours. But the vaccine is available. We must teach the children to love, not hate. We have to increase our tolerance, respect each other’s space and views, whether we win or lose. We have to tone down the rhetoric of hate and stop the lies. These things will cause our democracy to die.

Thank God that covid19 didn’t get us, but let’s be careful how we let “politicitis” infect us. A good dose of love taken three times a day and distancing ourselves from talk of race and hate will keep this dreaded disease at bay.