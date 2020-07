PM announces four new covid19 cases

PNM political leader and Prime Minister Keith Rowley - Jeff Mayers

The Prime Minister on Monday revealed four additional positive covid19 cases.

Three, he said, were imported while one was pending epidemiological investigations.

This brings to 152 the total number of positive cases.

"Ladies and gentlemen we are still in danger," Dr Rowley said as he addressed supporters at a PNM meeting in San Fernando.