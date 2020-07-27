PM: 4,000 lied on salary relief grant forms
Almost 4,000 persons “lied” on salary relief grant forms, the Prime Minister said on Monday.
Speaking at a PNM campaign meet up in San Fernando, he said without checks and balances, the incidence of fraud could have been over three times worse.
He also announced a Ministry of Technology to modernise and digitised systems across Government services.
The new ministry, he said, will be formed after the general elections.
