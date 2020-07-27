One new covid19 case, pending investigation

Image courtesy CDC

ONE additional person has tested positive for covid19 overnight, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 148.

The newest case is pending investigation, meaning it is currently uncertain how the patient contracted the virus.

The Health Ministry's 10 am update on Monday said no new samples were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) or the University of the West Indies (UWI) for testing overnight. That total remains at 6,550.

From those, 5,014 were unique patient tests and 1,536 were repeated tests.

The number of deaths remains at eight and the number of patients discharged at 128.

There are now 12 covid19 cases at the Cura Hospital and none at step-down facilities.