Former Barbados prime minister Owen Arthur has died

Photo courtesy Barbados Information Service.

Former prime minister of Barbados Owen Arthur has died at the age of 70.

In announcing his death, the Government of Barbados said Arthur died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday morning at 12.26.

Starting today, July 27, there will be a period of national mourning for three days, the Government said.

In addition, all flags will be flown at half-mast.

The Government said Minister of Labour and Social Partnership Relations Colin Jordan will co-ordinate the funeral arrangements.

“The Government of Barbados extends sincerest condolences to his wife, Julie, his daughters, Leah and Sabrina and his extended family.”

Arthur had been ailing and was admitted to hospital last week with heart complications.

Arthur was Barbados' fifth head of government and longest-serving prime pinister, working in that capacity from 1994-2008.

He also served as Opposition Leader from 2010-2013.