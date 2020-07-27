Duke promises cruise ship complex in Plymouth

PDP political leader Watson Duke. -

PROGRESSIVE Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke has promised to build a cruise ship complex in Plymouth.

Addressing a political meeting in Plymouth recently, Duke chastised the PNM-led Tobago House of Assembly for what he considers to be the lack of development in the area. He told supporters the cruise ship complex will be built after the Tobago House of Assembly election, constitutionally due in 2021.

Duke, who is contesting the Tobago East seat in the August 10 general election, said the complex will generate economic activity in the fishing community. “Folks, we are putting a cruise ship complex right in Plymouth that will bring a beehive of activity,” he told supporters.

Duke said the complex will be fully self-contained. “People will be buying craft. And people who want a little coffee when they are shopping could sit down and get free wifi. People will want some Tobago food. The horizon looks bright in Plymouth.” In his address, Duke also said he plans to introduce what he called community economics to the island.

The initiative would allow every village to get $10 million to spend on projects. He said the plan will create a shift in the manner in which village councils operate. “We will be reorganising things at the village council but the money will not be placed in the president’s pocket.

“It will be placed in community development and there must be unanimous votes on the project because it is to benefit the community. So, ever so often, Plymouth will know what has happened to Plymouth.” Claiming the Government has done nothing for the area, Duke also promised to build a new jetty in Plymouth.

“Nothing! Fisherman have to swim and go out with their tank of gas to go in their boats to catch fish and come ashore with the boats, risk mashing up their engines.” He said the people of the area deserve better.

“The indignity the people of Plymouth has suffered must come to an end.” In September 2019, Plymouth fisherman called on the Tobago House of Assembly to construct a new jetty after Tropical Storm Karen caused severe damage to the existing structure.