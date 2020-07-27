Deyalsingh: Leaders should set example by wearing masks

In this May 12, 2020 file photo Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh takes note of a sign on a store saying customers must wear masks. Deyalsingh on Saturday said a policy of no visits to homes for the aged and one visitor for patients at public hospitals will be reinstated due to new cases of covid19. - JEFF K MAYERS

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has urged leaders in all spheres, including political and religious, to set an example by wearing masks.

He was speaking on Monday morning at the Ministry of Health’s covid19 briefing. He said there were two lapses last week in following covid19 recommendations, firstly in the wearing of masks. He reported that the wearing of masks had dropped off significantly.

Deyalsingh said there were recent photos of people who are leaders but are not wearing masks, which was a cause for concern.

"All leaders, political leaders, candidates, social leaders, business leaders, even leaders of households: leaders have to send the message that wearing masks is the right thing to do."

He also reported that in urban and rural areas there has been a significant drop-off in the wearing of masks.

Deyalsingh said the second lapse was people not staying home if they are ill. He stressed that if ill, people should isolate themselves at home and from their families.

He also said that from last week Wednesday, TT had started to see local cases, mainly along the East-West Corridor.

"We have to continue to trust and show solidarity with the institutions leading this fight: the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of National Security, the police and the defence force. We must have trust in the Government, in the repatriation policy, testing policy and have trust in each other."