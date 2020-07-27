Covid19 puts Sustainable Development Goals on back burner

The UN Decade of Action has turned into the Decade of Recovery as the world tries to cope with the unsuspecting effect of covid19. This has pushed aside the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This was the sentiment expressed by the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) executive director Nicole Leotaud and UN resident co-ordinator to TT Srdan Deric, as they discussed the SDGs from a TT perspective.

The virtual forum was chaired by former independent senator and director at Dialogue Solutions Anthony Vieira on Friday afternoon.

Addressing TT’s role in attaining the SDGs, Deric noted government’s willingness – unlike other nation states – to co-operate with the UN and other stakeholders.

“TT has a very good foundation as it is a high-income country and has been able to keep its best and brightest (people) here to carry out policy changes. TT has a professional and apolitical public service, competence, and sovereignty in the decision-making processes.

“In other places it is always conflict and post-conflict settings, so development is far way.”

Deric added, crucial to achieving the SDGs were the roles and contributions of civil societies – a notion fully supported by Leotaud and Vieira.

Collaboration between civil societies and government, they noted, were needed more to effectively achieve SDG 13, climate action, which has significant impacts on small island developing states (SIDS).

Leotaud said, “There should be more established spaces and mechanisms for supporting civil society participation in climate action and broader national governance and development processes.”

She added that the climate emergency is just as important as mitigating the impacts of covid19, and it should be realised as an issue for all people and not just those concerned with the environment.

“Climate change is not only about bio-diversity and environmental folks. Health, water, food security, energy, responsible consumption, production, cities and communities will be impacted.”

The panel noted that there was tremendous need for behavioural changes, not just by individuals but also by governments and conglomerates.

Deric said, “As human beings we seem to be bad at adapting our attitude to something right. When it comes to climate change, it has always been some last-minute change that falls short and does not get implemented.

“Yes, we need that consciousness at the local level, but we really need the big boys (larger countries) to step up, but unfortunately they will prioritise profit and convenience.”

He added that addressing SDG 10, to reduce inequalities, is a significant step in achieving behavioural changes.

Deric said, “It comes from the inequality in consumption. You do not need to spend money on things that you do not need. If you can walk to your destination, then fine, but people do not want to do that.

“We are not all in the same boat, we see who is suffering, especially during this covid19 crisis. The system that they say is going to work is not. Why do 26 people own more wealth than 50 per cent of people on the planet? This is not going to bring an attitude change.”

The panel added that a challenge which continues to be challenges in realising any of the SDGs or effectively tackling covid19 was funding.

About two weeks ago TT’s permanent representative to the UN in New York Pennelope Beckles presented the country’s voluntary national reviews on the SDGs. She said TT’s focus was on eight of the 17 SDGs, which have all had successes despite the challenges of covid19.