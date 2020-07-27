CoP: Death threat against a political leader

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith -

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith said a death threat has been made against a political leader.

He was speaking on Monday at the police media briefing.

He said that he could not identify the intended target at this time.

"It was a call that was made where the individual stated that he intends to kill that political leader to make sure that political leader will not be prime minister after August 10."

Griffith said the incident was being investigated.

He added that though political parties do not need permission to have walkabouts, they should still inform the police.

"So you will have a member of the police there to ensure not just the safety of the candidate, but that of your supporters."