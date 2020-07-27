Business groups take covid19 precautions

THE Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) and the American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) have each instructed their members to take additional precautions after TT's first non-imported covid19 case was reported on Tuesday.

In an advisory to its members, the TTMA said, "If a company is found to have a positive case of covid19, the TTMA urges that this company take immediate action for closure and sanitisation of its affected facilities."

The TTMA said the Health Ministry should be notified to allow for tracing and testing of primary contacts as well as necessary testing of the facility before reopening.

All TTMA members were instructed to audit their HSE covid19 protocols "to ensure that we maintain safe workplaces."

It advised strict vigilance in practising these protocols includes using masks and/or face shields in the workplace at all times; thermal testing of all workers and visitors on entry and exit; enforcing sick leave for unwell employees; and facilitating work-from-home options where possible.

The TTMA also called on the Health Ministry to implement a digital tracking system that supports contact tracing for returning nationals and safeguards against community spread.

"This must be a priority and such data should be be treated with requisite and guaranteed patient confidentiality."

In a statement, Amcham said it has returned to a strictly work-from-home status for its staff and members

Amcham said, "This is an attempt to support social distancing in the country to halt the further spread of the virus and to maintain the health and safety of our staff and members."

It said it remains committed to doing its part to curb the spread of covid19.

In a statement, the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce said iit held a special meeting of a committee of its board to discuss the issue.

"We believe it highlights the need for all citizens to adhere to the safety protocols issued by the Ministry of Health."

The Chamber continued, "Once the population follows the guidelines given, we are confident the situation will be managed effectively, saving lives and livelihoods."

The Chamber also praised public health officials "for their prompt and thorough action on the recent cases."

