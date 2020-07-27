A turnaround election?

THE EDITOR: The People's National Movement appears about ready to relinquish power, for this election cycle. It has not completed what it planned and support for what remains is not tangible. As it does not what to abandon its vision, it has to exploit some time to try to build up the base for a new phase.

For example, the PNM realised that the energy industry needs a better configuration which it cannot produce in this moment. Murders are more numerous than ever. Laws have been passed as Guinness records but not one drug baron or abortionist has been apprehended. It has no control of homosexuals. And if it took the win at the election, it knows it would have to ride rough over the national community and force through the other things – not a good idea.

The next government, if it turns out not to be the PNM, which seems likely, will then either be set on making long-term commitments to TT according to some better ideas, or it will be overtaken by PNM stratagems.

Between 2009 and 2017, the PNM went from being a dynamic force for the common good, achieved while in power, into being maidservant of sectionalist interests, party structures, economic depression and adolescent dialogues. Should it lose the election and go out of power we will only be guessing if and when it has integrally reformed.

E GALY

via e-mail