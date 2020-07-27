3 charged in Grande, Mayaro, for sexual acts against girls

A 39-year-old mother and two stepfathers are expected to appear before a Mayaro and Sangre Grande magistrate on Monday charged with the sexual assaults against two girls.

Police from the Eastern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU) received a report involving a nine-year-old girl. She reported that her stepfather forced her to perform acts of a sexual nature, a release from the police said.

PC Joseph made enquiries which revealed that the acts occurred between July 31, 2017, and September 1, 2019. At the time, the child was living with her mother and stepfather, 35.

The victim also said she confided in her mother about the assaults but the mother allegedly failed to act. The victim subsequently told her father, who took her to the police.

PC Joseph arrested and charged the mother with one count of failing to report the abuse of a minor. Police charged the stepfather with three counts of sexual penetration of a minor, to wit familial relation, and one count of sexual touching of a minor.

Both matters are scheduled to be heard in the Mayaro Magistrates Court.

In the second incident, WPC Guerra-Kerr arrested a 36-year-old labourer and charged him with five counts of sexual penetration of a minor, to wit familial relations.

The 11-year-old girl alleged that between September 5, 2015, and September 1, 2018, her stepfather allegedly sexually assaulted her on several occasions.

She told police the abuse came to an end only when her mother and the accused severed ties, the release said.

She also confided in her father, who took her to the police.

This case is to be heard in the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court.

Supt George and ASP Sookdeo led investigations, which Insp Bain-Keller supervised.