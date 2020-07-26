The best candidate

-

With approximately two weeks until the general election, I decided to launch a campaign of my own, knowing that most, if not all people, would have good reason to vote for my party’s sole candidate.

On a piece of wood painted in white and affixed to the front of my bike is my campaign slogan – Vote For Love – painted in red capitals. This message can be seen from as far as 15 or more feet away.

July 21 was my first day on the campaign trail. As I headed to the grocery on my bike, a neighbour, seeing the sign, stopped me to inquire: “When is elections for that?”

Me: Every day.

Neighbour (chuckling, yet looking serious): Where can I find the candidate?

Me: We all are the candidates.

(Neighbour smiles, nods and I ride on).

My Love Campaign will include hand painted red-on-white love messages that will be strategically placed in public places to inspire those who come upon them. I have composed the campaign song to be aired via social media or played from a Bluetooth speaker attached to the campaign "truck" – my bike. Unlike the conversation-drowning, ear-splitting music blasting from political trucks rolling around Tobago, this campaign vibe is peaceful.

It goes without saying that public discussion on Love is part of the strategy.

“Why would you vote for Love?”

Moesha, the young doubles vendor who sells opposite Stumpy’s Emporium, Canaan, is all for it when I approach her with the concept.

“Love is the only thing that can carry us through this,” she says. “Without love, there is no ‘this’ – no life. Without love, what you go be doing? I will certainly stain my finger for Love!”

Sonya, a Trini visiting Tobago on business, is quick to share her views on the candidate.

“Love is important. Love is the basis of all relationships. I am not overly religious but God is love, Jesus is love and if you don’t have love for yourself, for the people around you and for the earth, you can’t get anywhere.”

“If Love got up on a podium, what do you think it would promise you?” I ask.

“Love is hard work,” Sonya says. “Love is not a promise. It is an action. There are different kinds of love and you have to get up and decide ‘I am going to love this person’. The basis of love is respect. If you don’t respect someone, you can’t love them. I’m going to paraphrase scripture: 'Faith without love is nothing. Love without work is nothing.'”

Jayl, a kitchen assistant, nods with understanding and a smile when I present the candidate to her.

“Love is something that is lacking,” she says in support of her vote. “If there is more genuine love in life things would be better...where people do things for love and not to get back things in return.”

“Love is on a podium. What can it promise you?” I ask.

“Peace. I believe if there is enough love there would be peace within everybody. Peace and unity. Most situations that happen can come from a misunderstanding. If I have enough love to reason with someone and they have a similar energy, it can resolve to peace instead of some kind of argument.”

Annie, a retiree, is all for Love.

“It makes me feel good,” she says, adding that Love on the podium would promise her “security, warmth, happiness and sex.”

Sesalito, an environmental activist/musician, is philosophical about his reasons for selecting the popular candidate:

1. Love is lacking leaders and leaders are lacking love.

2. We have to not just think, we have to feel. In so doing, balance is found. Love brings about balance.

3. Love helps people to understand their purpose and calling and the universal reason for us existing in this space together.”

He expands upon the topic before mentioning the newly erected I Love Tobago sign in Scarborough.

“Just ten or 15 metres away from that sign is a pile-up of rubbish, debris and remains of human everyday activities,” he says. “Love is not just about expressing through words. Love is about showing and acting, which brings us back to balance. You can’t say you love something, someone or a space when you do not love yourself.”

Love, the greatest power, is here to serve us all. Vote for it every day. Let it lead our way.