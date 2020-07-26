San Fernando Boys' RC student masters science, football

Kassidy Primus is all smiles in his lab coat, and with his Erlenmeyer flask and two science awards from Progressive Private Institution at Skinner Park, San Fernando. He also wore his football uniform under his coat to go play a game. -

CHEQUANA WHEELER

A master of science and football. This is what Kassidy Primus will one day be, as the seven-year-old already has a passion for both.

A second year student of San Fernando Boys’ RC School, Kassidy has been playing football since he was two but, now older, adds doing experiments to his field of play.

Kassidy, who lives in Fyzabad, comes from a family of footballers. It was his aunt who showed him how to play when he was a toddler. He said everytime he scored a goal, he shouted, “Goal la la la la!” He wanted to learn more about the sport.

His father, Renrique Primus, a former Presentation College, San Fernando, and Pleasantville Secondary player, taught him for a while before placing him in the football club, Little Kingdom Natives. Kassidy trains for an hour, on Sundays and Wednesdays.

What position does he play?

“Well I do not have a position as yet, because we are still learning the basics of the sport and all the techniques in it,” he said.

His favourite team is Barcelona and he is a fan of the club’s, and Argentina’s, star, Lionel Messi.

“Barcelona scored seven goals in one hour during a game! Also, I find Messi is a very good player and well my family likes him to.”

When he is not training, Kassidy loves dabbling in science experiments. He enjoys dressing up in a lab coat and glasses to do them with his mother, Kaneesha. He watches YouTube videos on safe experiments, including those on explosions based on chemistry. He has won science awards from Progressive Private Institution, where he was a student before moving on to San Fernando Boys’ RC.

But science and football are not all there is to Kassidy, who also draws and is learning different techniques.

As for school, Kassidy can’t wait for when the new school year begins on September 1, after schools closed in March because of covid19. Apart from science, Social Studies is one of his favourite subjects. He is a well-rounded student, said his mother.

“His curiosity and braveness brings out the best in him which also pushes him to take part in many cultural events that take place in his school and outside of school,” she said. “He is not shy as the other kids he is around.”

That’s for certain, given Kassidy’s goals.

“I want to be a footballer, scientist and YouTuber where I will making different videos.”

His parents said they will stand by him in whatever he decides to do.

“We will always support no matter his career path, we just want him to do good in his schooling,” said his mother.

No doubt Kassidy, who enjoys a challenge, is on the road to success.