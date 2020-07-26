Govt still trying to secure election observation mission

UNC and PNM supporters, with no social distancing, rally for their candidates at St Joseph Community Centre on nomination day. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

GOVERNMENT is still trying to secure at least one election observation mission for the upcoming general election.

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) in a media release Sunday said Government continued its efforts to ensure the presence of election observers in TT prior to and during the general election scheduled for August 10, 2020. OPM pointed out that the Prime Minister extended invitations on July 9 to Caricom and the Commonwealth to consider sending election observation missions to TT for the general election.

"It was indicated then, that as part of our covid19 protocol, we were requiring that all entrants to Trinidad and Tobago agree to mandatory quarantine for fourteen (14) days prior to any mixing with the local population. As such it was advised that selected observers should arrive in TT by July 24, 2020 in preparation for the designated exercise to take place after the mandatory quarantine."

This request came the day after United National Congress political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar wrote to Dr Rowley asking, notwithstanding the covid19 pandemic and TT's borders remaining closed, for him to put mechanisms in place to bring in international observers. On Friday in a statement Persad-Bissessar expressed her concern that weeks after her call for international election observers, none have arrived in TT and she called on Rowley to act immediately to put the necessary arrangements in place and update the nation on the matter.

OPM in the statement said that both Caricom and the Commonwealth have advised of their inability to meet the cost associated with the 14-day quarantine period required for entry into TT which is an integral part of the country's management of the covid19 pandemic.

"Specifically, they cited constraints due to financial strictures that disallow them from meeting this cost."

OPM said to ensure the integrity of the contribution of the missions, namely recommendations and the report of observation missions, it was deemed necessary that the host Government not cover the costs related to the quarantine of members of the missions.

"Requests have been made by TT to potential benefactors within the Commonwealth community to cover these costs. To date, no definitive positive results have been obtained and the timely arrival has expired if persons were to follow the established mandatory protocol. In the event that any alternative arrangement for travel becomes available, such requests will be subject to conditions laid down by the Chief Medical Officer in the most facilitatory and safe way."

OPM said Government continued continues to persevere in its attempt to secure the necessary resources and modalities to encourage the arrival of at least one election observation mission.

"At this time it appears that only a Caricom mission might be available if health protocols can be met."