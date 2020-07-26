Covid Strikers make winning start in CSL

Daniel Williams starred for Covid Strikers with 38 not out in the Central Super League T10 tournament, on Friday night. -

COVID Strikers made a winning start in the Central Super League (CSL) T10 tournament with an eight-wicket win over Central All Stars when the tournament bowled off at the Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville, on Friday night.

The All Stars scored 71 for five batting first with Kiedel Glasgow cracking 23 not out off 11 deliveries with three sixes. Ewart Nicholson made 13 and Chris Pattia pitched in with 12.

Ravi Sankar was the best bowler for the Strikers grabbing 2/15 in two overs. Stephan Brown (1/6) and Navin Bidaisee (1/7) also did an excellent job in reducing the scoring rate as they both bowled two overs.

In response, Daniel Williams was in a destructive mood as he cracked 38 not out off 25 balls to propel Strikers to 75/2 in 8.5 overs. Williams, who hit four fours and two sixes, was ably supported by Quincy Richardson as the pair put on 64 for the first wicket. Richardson contributed 25 off 22 deliveries with three sixes.

Former TT pacer Teshawn Castro was the only successful bowler for All Stars, with 2/14 in two overs.

Williams was adjudged as the Man of the Match.

The three matches scheduled for Saturday were not played because of rain. The Combine All Stars were carded to play the Cooper XI at 4 pm, followed by El Socorro Youth Movement versus Preysal at 6 pm. Preysal were also expected to face Combine All Stars at 8 pm in the final match of the day. The tournament continues on Sunday, weather permitting.

Summarised Scores –

CENTRAL ALL STARS 71/5 (Kiedel Glasgow 23 not out, Ewart Nicholson 13, Chris Pattia 12; Ravi Sankar 2/15, Stephan Brown 1/6, Navin Bidaisee 1/7) vs COVID STRIKERS 75/2 (8.5 overs) (Daniel Williams 38 not out, Quincy Richardson 25; Teshawn Castro 2/14). Strikers won by eight wickets.

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES

United Combine vs Expert All Stars, 4 pm

Expert All Stars vs Covid Strikers, 6 pm

United Combine vs Central All Stars, 8 pm