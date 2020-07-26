Barrackpore family chopped by male relative

A Barrackpore mother of three is at risk of losing her arm after she and her family were chopped by a male friend on Friday night.

Savitre Lalman, 35, remained warded at the San Fernando Hospital (SFGH) after the 26-year-old man stormed their Cunjal Road home and rained terror on the family. The incident happened around 8.30 pm.

Police said Lalman was asleep, when the man entered the home and began chopping her. Her right arm, stomach and the top of her head suffered injuries.

The suspect then proceeded to chop Lalman’s father Lalman Jaggernath, who tried to intervene. The 68-year-old man received chops to his right arm and left shoulder.

Lalman’s 17-year old daughter was also chopped in the fracas. The ASJA Girls’ student had wounds to the left side of her head and left arm. They have both been treated and discharged.

Police said Lalman’s 15-son and one-year old daughter were also in the house at the time but they managed to escape and call for help.

The suspect however escaped in a bushy area at the back of the house. He was later found unresponsive by police at Ramkissoon Trace, St. Croix Extension in Barrackpore. Police said he ingested a poisonous substance.

Up to news time, the suspect was said to be in a stable condition at the SFGH and under police watch.

Police were still trying to determine a motive for the crime and were also trying to locate the weapon used.

Barrackpore police led by Cpl Mohammed are investigating.