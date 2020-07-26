11 covid19 positive patients now at Caura Hospital

The Caura Hospital. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

THE number of covid19 positive patients at Caura Hospital now stands at 11. The Health Ministry in the covid19 update Sunday morning reported that the number of samples that tested positive remained at 147. The number of samples and unique tests remained at 6,530 and 4996 respectively.

The number of deaths remained at eight and the number of people discharged remained at 128. There were no covid19 positive patients in step-down/transition facilities.

The country’s last six covid19 cases came from one household in Maraval, and include a standard five student at Maraval RC School, which led to the school being closed. During the Health Ministry's virtual press conference on Saturday morning, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said the five cases which had just been discovered were primary contacts of case 142. Three of the five were children.

In the Saturday morning update six covid19 positive patients were at Caura Hospital while five new patients were en route.