Young promises crackdown on trafficking of immigrants

In this October 23, 2019 file photos police guard Venezuelans caught entering Trinidad illegally in Carenage. On Satuday, National Security Minister Stuart Young assured there will be a crackdown on human trafficking following the recent detention of more than 30 Venezuelans who entered TT illegally. - File Photo

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young declared that the police are investigating reports of citizens involved in the trafficking of immigrants into TT and exposing the population to the spread of covid19.

At the virtual health news conference on Saturday, Young said law enforcement agencies are receiving reports of immigrants being brought illegally into the country while the borders remain closed. He also said there are videos of illegal immigrants circulating on social media.

Young also said there is information about local businessmen and landlords being involved in this activity. "We will be going after these perpetrators."

He also warned that Venezuelans who are registered immigrants will have their status revoked and will be deported if they are involved in human trafficking.

Young also said contrary to UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar's statements that the party would adhere to covid19 protocols if elected, its lawyers, led by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, are mounting a legal challenge to reopen TT's borders.