Young: Fake storm videos circulating

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young on Saturday urged people not to spread fake news on social media which allege that Tropical Storm Gonzalo has already affected parts of TT.

At the virtual health news conference, Young said there was a video circulating on social media which claimed the storm had affected Toco. He also said that video was coming from "a certain quarter" and the motive could be political.

Young gave the assurance that the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management, disaster management units at the regional corporations and TEMA in Tobago have been activated. He said the population is already under enough stress and people should not spread fake news about the storm.

Young also said the last information he received was that Gonzalo was weakening into a tropical depression.

In its 11 am update, the Met Office said Tobago remains under a storm warning, even though Gonzalo is still a weak system. The storm is located near 10.5N 60.5W moving westward at 30km/h. The forecast for thunderstorms and chances of flash flooding and rough seas remains in effect.